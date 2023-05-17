Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the indigenous spices distribution programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala on Tuesday.

The chief minister informed that the government has decided to distribute packaged spices through Fair Price Shops at a subsidised price to strengthen the Public Distribution System.

Taking to Twitter, CM Saha said, "With a view to further strengthening the Public Distribution System, our government has decided to distribute packaged spices through Fair Price Shops at a subsidised price."

"Glad to inaugurate the indigenous spices distribution programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala," he added.

CM Manik Saha further said that the state government is committed to ensuring various essential items to all the people of the society through PDS at a subsidised price.

"Our government is committed to ensuring various essential items up to the last man of the society through PDS at a subsidised price. The new initiative will largely benefit the people," he said. (ANI)

