Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 18 (ANI): Tripura CM Manik Saha today said that public representatives think of many schemes and ways to benefit the public, but ultimately, these are implemented by civil service officials, and it is because of them that people are being benefited.

Saha made this statement after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Civil Service Officers' Institute at Kunjaban, Agartala on Sunday.

"We must work properly and go in-depth and understand things. I never thought of becoming a doctor and then being appointed to many posts. I had no such targets. But you have to try, and if you have a desire to work for people, you will reach your destination. Such institutes are located in various parts of the country. Then I asked -- why not here in Tripura? We must think of officers coming from outside the state. If I go outside the state and don't get proper accommodation and other facilities, then I would also want to come back here to Agartala," he said.

Saha also recalled that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel once said civil service officials are the steel frame of India.

"The most important matter is relationships. As public representatives, we think of many schemes and how to benefit the public, but ultimately, these are implemented by officials. After our government came to power, we never created pressure on officials, which was there earlier. If such things continue, then only a healthy atmosphere will be created here. People are joining the civil services purely for work purposes. Due to transparent policies, talented people are joining the civil services in Tripura," said Saha.

He informed that Tripura currently has 59 IAS officers, 42 IPS officers, 40 IFS officers, 470 TCS officers, 152 TPS officers, and 50 TFS officers.

"Some IAS officers are posted outside the state. When I decided to hold the NEC Plenary session, it was successful due to the efforts of officials. Many Governors have come here and wanted the NEC Plenary to be held again and again in Tripura, and this credit goes to all of you. During last year's flood-like situation, officials worked tirelessly. I believe if we work together, we can solve the basic issues of the people and help them by implementing central and state government projects. All schemes are dependent on the civil service officials, because of whom people get benefits," he added.

During the event, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Anurag, Secretaries Kiran Gitte and RK Shamal, and the PCCF were present. (ANI)

