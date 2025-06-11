Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 11 (ANI): The 45th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative, launched to directly address the problems and grievances of the people, was successfully held in Agartala on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha once again engaged with citizens from various parts of the state, listening attentively to their concerns. During the session, CM Saha gave on-the-spot instructions to relevant officials to take immediate and necessary action on the issues raised.

The initiative has become a significant platform for the people of Tripura to voice their problems directly to the Chief Minister, reinforcing the state government's commitment to transparent and responsive governance.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' has now turned into a major platform for the public to get their problems addressed. This initiative has been playing as a bridge between the Government and people. Like previous episodes, today conducted the 45th edition of the programme, addressing the people's grievances & serving them in a better way. Every grievance matters. We are committed to the welfare of all."

The session, which saw the participation of citizens from various regions of the state, is a key effort in resolving local problems and addressing the needs of the common people. Under this initiative, the Chief Minister has ensured that people's concerns are heard promptly, further strengthening the government's bond with the public.

This initiative continues to be a vital tool in ensuring that the voices of all citizens, regardless of their location, reach the highest levels of governance.

The program has gained considerable attention since the BJP-led government came into power in Tripura two years ago, reinforcing the commitment to transparency and accessible leadership. (ANI)

