Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha participated in a cleanliness drive at Jagannath Temple in Agartala.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saha urged the people from all parts of the state to join this programme.

Chief Minister Saha said, "People had been waiting for about 500 years, and finally, the Ram Mandir temple is being inaugurated."

"On the occasion of the Ram Mandir temple inauguration in Ayodhya, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the cleanliness drive at Jagannath Jiu Mandir under Bardowali assembly constituency today. I am making a special appeal to the people from all parts of the state to participate in this great initiative until January 22 to clean various temple areas," the Chief Minister added.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder and others were present.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a cleanliness campaign should be conducted one week before the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22 at all the pilgrimage sites across the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22, when the country will witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

