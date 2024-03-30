Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 30 ( ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday participated in 'Manthan', an interaction programme with the eminent persons, at Muktadhara Auditorium, Agartala on Saturday.

The Chief Minister requested the eminent persons to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "message" to everyone.

"Attended 'Manthan', an interaction programme with the eminent persons, at Muktadhara Auditorium, Agartala today. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also requested them to convey Modi Ji's message to everyone," CM Saha posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Saha said that the BJP is determined to work for the welfare of people, and to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of BJP.

"Working for the welfare of the people is one of the goals of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. People have elected us as their representatives. So we are determined to work for the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also always thinks about the welfare of people. To strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of BJP, and I am sure that BJP candidates will win with record votes in two seats in the state in the upcoming elections," he said.

Saha said this while addressing the election campaign organized in Dhanpur of Sepahijala district.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that everyone should be united.

"The Prime Minister says that India cannot move forward on the path of prosperity if the North Eastern states are not at peace. That is why he has given special importance to the development of the North East region through the Act East Policy. Earlier, we used to see extremist attacks in North Eastern states. The sound of dynamite and kidnappings used to create a tense situation in the entire region. After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, the North Eastern states are gradually moving towards rapid development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees development," said Saha.

Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for the overall welfare of the common people.

"He started this to ensure that the people-oriented projects that are done in the interests of the people are not locked up in files and benefit the people properly. So that the opportunities of various important projects of the Central and State Governments can be conveyed to the people. We are elected by the people. We have formed the government today because of the majority. But there is no room to think that this government will keep the people away and will not work for them. The Prime Minister taught us how to connect with the common man through the Mann Ki Baat program. So if we want to strengthen the country, we need to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that the candidates of the BJP will win the two seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with huge votes. Apart from this, the NDA will win more than 400 seats across the country," he added.

MLA Bindu Debnath, district Sbhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Sepahijala district Debabrata Bhattacharya, president of Minority Morcha Bilal Mia, and other leaders of the party were present at the public meeting. (ANI)

