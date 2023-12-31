Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the preparatory meeting organised ahead of the upcoming '42nd Agartala Book Fair, 2024' at Rabindra Centenary Bhavan on Saturday.

The 14-day-long 42nd Agartala Book Fair will begin on February 21, 2024, at the Hapania International Fair premises and will continue till March 5. This decision was taken at the preparatory meeting for organizing the 42nd Agartala Book Fair at Rabindra Centenary Bhavan.

CM Saha presided over the preparatory meeting of the 42nd Agartala Book Fair. It was informed in the meeting that initiatives have already been taken to organise the district-level book fair.

In the meeting, the chief minister advocated the participation of more publishers and sellers from outside the state in the upcoming Agartala Book Fair.

He also called on local writers to pay attention to purchasing quality books from the government.

The CM also stressed noise pollution control, traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, and seating arrangements for book fair visitors.

The mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Deepak Majumder, said in the preparatory meeting that the number of buyers, sellers and readers is increasing by the day and the trend bodes well for the book fair.

Tripura Central University Vice-Chancellor Professor Gangaprasad Prasain, MBB University Vice-Chancellor Dr Satyadeo Poddar, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Assistant High Commission office in Agartala Arif Mohammad, President of Tripura Publishers Guild Manas Pal, Editor of Publishers Association Rakhal Majumdar, Vice Chairman of State Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, President of All Tripura Book Sellers and Publishers Association Uttam Chakraborty, Eminent journalists of Agartala were also present in the meeting.

Dr PK Chakraborty, the secretary of the Department of Information and Culture, gave a welcome speech at the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, the Director of Information and Culture Department Bimbisa Bhattacharya presented detailed information about the outline of the book fair. Moreover, officials of various departments, prominent journalists and publishers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

