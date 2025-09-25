Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed strong condemnation over the recent attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas, assuring that the state government will not tolerate any such incidents and that those responsible will be brought to justice.

CM Manik Saha made the remarks after visiting the injured BJP workers at GB Pant Hospital here today.

Speaking about the incident, the Chief Minister said that on September 21, before the commencement of the Seva Pakhwada program held at Hejamara to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a group of miscreants, allegedly sheltered by the Tipra Motha Party, assaulted several BJP workers, including Janajati Morcha Pradesh Vice President Mangal Debbarma.

"I went to GB Hospital today to inquire about the injured in this incident and spoke to the doctors for their better treatment. The life of the Bharatiya Janata Party is rooted in every function. Our government will not tolerate this attack on them in any way. Those involved in this condemnable incident must be brought to justice," said Tripura CM Saha.

He further clarified that although the Tipra Motha Party is an alliance partner, it has raised its voice on the matter, and the BJP will also respond accordingly.

"Law will take its own course of action. Police and the judiciary are there. Why should there be unnecessary physical assaults? We don't believe in such politics. BJP, along with the government, believes in peace. We will not tolerate such acts. Yesterday, one Mandal office was vandalised. A conspiracy is going on, and many people are involved in it. We have decided that the law will take its own course of action, and the people will not accept such incidents," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

