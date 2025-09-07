Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the Matabari temple premises today to review the progress of the ongoing construction and beautification work. During his visit, he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari.

The work at the revered Tripurasundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is now in its final stages under the Central Government's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

The completion of this project is expected to enhance the temple's facilities and attract more pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing traffic situation in Agartala city. The Chief Minister stressed the urgency of taking immediate and effective measures to make the city free from traffic congestion ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, Secretaries Abhishek Singh and Kiran Gitte, West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Traffic SP Kanta Jangir, West District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, and other senior officials.

CM Saha directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination and implement traffic management strategies on a war footing to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for commuters and festival-goers.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government is working to set up a Women's University to empower the women of the state, the Tripura CMO said.

He also announced that the present government has been trying to reduce the gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) between Central and state government employees.

According to a press release, CM Saha said this while addressing the 64th Teachers' Day 2025 programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Friday.

"You may go into other professions for the sake of money, but teachers have chosen the teaching profession out of passion and responsibility. Taking charge of the future generation, you have joined this noble profession. Teachers are like the roots of a tree, while students are the branches, fruits, and flowers that receive nourishment from them. Because of teachers, the country and the nation progress, as the foundation is very important. Teachers build this foundation through sacrifice," he said. (ANI)

