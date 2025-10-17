Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha visited the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers for the welfare of the people.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dr. Saha said he had been waiting for a long time to get 'Darshan' of Bhagwan Ram Lalla.

"I had tried earlier for the darshan of Ram Lalla, but due to heavy crowds, I couldn't come. However, now I have finally come for the darshan of Ram Lalla," he said.

"Before the darshan of Ram Lalla, I came here for the darshan of Lord Hanuman, and after this, I will go for the darshan of Ram Lalla. During my college days in Lucknow, I also tried to come, but as they say, when the right time comes, everything falls into place. That is why I am here today. I have prayed for the welfare of Tripura and the entire country before Lord Hanuman and Ram Lalla," Dr. Saha added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh and invited them to visit the Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the Shakti Peethas.

"I will also pray there for the well-being of the people of Ayodhya. Diwali is a historic day, marking the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya with Mata Sita. Everyone knows this history, and on this occasion of Diwali, I want to extend my greetings and best wishes to all," he said.

"I also want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the completion of the Ram Mandir. It was a great challenge, and they have fulfilled it," Dr. Saha added. (ANI)

