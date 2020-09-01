Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Tripura government has launched a special COVID-19 testing drive at various municipal wards in Agartala as the COVID-19 random testing Positivity Rate in the state capital reached 21 per cent.

A per Dr Debashish Das, Chief Medical Officer of the West Tripura district, compared to the month of March and April, the coronavirus was spreading very fast in Tripura, and out of the total positive cases, two-thirds are from the West Tripura district with a majority from the Agartala Municipal area.

"The capital has several big markets and people are reluctant to wear masks or maintain social distancing which is why the number of cases is so high. There is a possibility of community transmission which is very worrisome for the State Health Department. This is the third day of the 10-day drive," Das told ANI.

Ratna Datta, the local Commissioner of the ward, said that the testing drive was a welcome move in the state capital and many had turned up to get themselves tested.

"This initiative by the state government is highly praiseworthy. This will help people get tested easily and quickly, as they are scared of going to hospitals. I request all to come and get themselves tested. There is no need to feel scared," Datta said.

Locals in the area also lauded the testing drive as the camps were set up close to their homes.

"I am glad that the government has taken up this initiative. There is fear among many people that we will get infected and spread it around without knowing, so this is a reassuring step," Suraj, a man who get himself tested, told ANI.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tripura currently has a total of 4,108 active cases and 7,433 patients who have recovered.

So far, 103 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

