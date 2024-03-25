Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu celebrated the festival of Holi at Raj Bhavan premises and extended "warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi."

The students with disabilities and the saints from various temples were invited to the governor's residence. Governor Nallu celebrated Holi with them and shared pictures on social media.

The governor urged people in the state to vote in the upcoming general elections in the country.

He said, "Election is coming. Whether colour is in your dresses or not, there must be colour in your finger after voting. On this day of Holi, I want to spread love for everyone."

Student from Institute of technology for person with disability Jannatul Naima expressed her happiness, saying, "It's a privilege to be here. It's the first time in our lives that we played Holi in such a grand way. I am thankful to our governor, sir."

Students of Culture Sangita Sen gave out the message to play safe and hygienic Holi, adding, "It feels great to celebrate Holi at the governor's residence with him. The only message I want to give is that we play the festival in a safe way, using safe gulal, and staying hygienic."

The monk of Gauriya Math, Agartala Adaitya Das, expressed, "It's a privilege and a new experience for all of us to share the joy of the celebration of Holi with our Governor, Sir. It's the very first time we participated here for the Holi celebration. It's very present that saints from Jagannath Bari have been invited to celebrate Holi in the governor's house today."

Meanwhile, on Monday, gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a door-to-door campaign in Bamutia village in the Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district. (ANI)

