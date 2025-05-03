Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the main goal of his government is to provide quality education to students, with special emphasis on the digital education system.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to vocational education. Teachers must stay updated to teach students, keeping pace with technology," Chief Minister said.

Saha, who holds the Education portfolio, made these remarks while inaugurating several newly constructed school buildings in the West district from Ramnagar Higher Secondary School (English Medium) in Agartala.

Along with inaugurating the newly constructed building of Ramnagar Higher Secondary School, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the new buildings of Barakantal Higher Secondary School, Darogamura High School (English Medium) under Hejamara RD Block, Khudiram Basu English Medium School, and Sukanta Academy English Medium Higher Secondary School.

At the inauguration ceremony, Saha reflected on the state of the education system in the 1970s.

He said that at that time, educational institutions were in a state of chaos.

"There was an anarchic situation then. The future of many children was ruined. But now the education system is changing rapidly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the future of the country and the state depends on the students and youth. If they cannot be educated and quality education is not provided, then human resource development will not take place. There are many differences between the previous traditional education system and the current one. Over time, we have to improve the education system. Due to these changes, the number of dropouts has also reduced," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that, along with the development of infrastructure in the education sector, quality teachers are being recruited through TET, and more teachers will be recruited through TET in the future. Today, around Rs 8.70 Crore has been spent on the construction of the new buildings.

"The main objective of our government is to provide quality education to students. One of our goals is to ensure that the policies made by the government are implemented in real terms. The current era is the era of technology. Therefore, teachers should also update themselves instead of remaining stagnant. Nowadays, students are also very updated. The presence of the internet has provided benefits in many areas. Teachers should focus on making students into real human beings. The Education Department is working to bring the neglected, poor, minority communities and women under the education system," he said.

He added that plans have been made to develop infrastructure in 123 schools.

"A plan has been made to spend more than Rs 151 Crore for the construction of additional classrooms, toilets, labs, libraries, hostels, etc., under the entire education system. The state government is working on digital education with emphasis," he said.

Food and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brisaketu Debbarma, Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Special Secretary of the Education Department Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Education N.C. Sharma and others were present. (ANI)

