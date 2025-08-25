Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Tripura Health Department on Sunday held a press conference at the Agartala Press Club to highlight the patient care and speciality services available at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, the Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital, the Superintendent of IGM Hospital, and other senior officials addressed the media during the briefing.

The officials shared details about the wide range of health facilities at the hospitals. These include inpatient care with 1,413 functional beds, outpatient services that serve around 2,000 patients daily, intensive care with 116 beds across specialised units, and round-the-clock emergency and trauma care with advanced operation theatres, laboratory, imaging, and ambulance support. Dialysis services with a capacity of 100 sessions daily are also available.

Speciality services at AGMC and GBP Hospital cover general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, psychiatry, respiratory medicine, ENT, eye care, dermatology, dental, and pain clinic.

Super-speciality services include neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, urology, nephrology, burn and plastic surgery, CTVS-IR, and cancer care. Cancer treatment facilities provide radiotherapy, chemotherapy, brachytherapy, LINAC, and immunotherapy.

The hospitals are also equipped with advanced laboratories that conduct ELISA, RT-PCR, histopathology, biopsy, flow cytometry, CD4 count, thalassemia screening, viral load testing, and other specialised tests. Diagnostic tools include CT scans, MRI (3 Tesla), digital mammography, endoscopy, colonoscopy, EEG, ECG, ECHO, bronchoscopy, and NCV tests.

Comprehensive cancer care, including surgery, radiation, and targeted therapies, is available along with major surgical procedures in general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology, and obstetrics and gynaecology. Specialised services are also offered in paediatrics, radiodiagnosis, urology, nephrology, and plastic surgery.

Sharing future plans, officials said, "Establishment of a 200-bed MCH wing, introduction of DM, MCh, DNB, and Hospital Management courses, new PG courses in Skin, Transfusion Medicine, and PMR & seat increases, paediatric cardiac surgery facilities, organ donation & transplantation (kidney, liver, and heart), cleft lip/palate and cochlear implant surgeries, and development of SMART Lab, HLA Lab, and Genetic Lab, and creation of Critical Care Block & Communicable Disease Block are on the list."

The Health Department said these expansions are a major step towards strengthening Tripura's healthcare system and ensuring advanced treatment for patients from the state as well as neighbouring regions. (ANI)

