Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): Amid a massive rally of CPI(M) and Congress supporters, Ratan Das, the CPI(M) MLA and candidate for the Ramnagar Assembly bypoll in Tripura from the INDIA bloc, submitted his nomination papers to the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate on Friday.

The rally was attended by several prominent figures, including CPI(M) State Secretary and Leader of Opposition Party, Jiten Chowdhury; Manik Dey; Shankar Prasad Dutta; Ashish Kumar Saha, the West Tripura Lok Sabha Election Candidate from INDIA; and Sudip Roy Burman, a senior Congress leader and six-time MLA.

In contrast, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has announced Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder as its candidate for the upcoming Ramnagar assembly bypolls.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

A few days prior to the rally, Ashish Saha, the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, announced that major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, had formed an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance. This alliance aims to challenge the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming elections present a crucial opportunity for the CPI(M) and the INDIA Alliance to regain their stronghold.

The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDIA Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

