Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a significant milestone for Tripura's skill development and international employment initiatives, several nursing candidates from the state have secured prestigious jobs in Japan under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Program, an official statement said.

Acording to a release, this achievement has been made possible through the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, in collaboration with NSDC International.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Today: Rain, Hailstorm Change Weather in Jaipur, Churu and Sri Ganganagar.

The SSW program, established under a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of Japan, allows Indian professionals to work in Japan with long-term employment opportunities. As part of this initiative, selected candidates undergo a full-time, nine-month residential Japanese language and nursing training program in Greater Noida. Upon successfully clearing the required exams and interviews, they are placed in Japan with lucrative salary packages, the statement said.

Director of Industry and Commerce Government of Tripura MD Sajjad P said, "It is often said in Tripura that unemployment is very high, but if we take a closer look, unemployment is not the issue--opportunities are abundant. The task of finding these opportunities and reaching them to the unemployed lies with the government. Our Chief Minister has paid attention to this issue and has discussed it on social media and other platforms, emphasizing the need for jobs for the students and unemployed youth of Tripura."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 14: Albert Einstein, Simone Biles, Aamir Khan and Dan Crenshaw - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 14.

"Through programs like NM and GNM, we are sending students to Japan for skill development. This year, we have sent many students from Tripura, and next year, we plan to send another 60 students. This is a great opportunity for those who have completed ANM and GNM in Tripura, and also for those who have done B.Sc Nursing. I encourage everyone to recognize that there are many opportunities here, and they can apply for them," he said.

So far, 21 nursing candidates from Tripura have been mobilized for language training in Delhi, out of which three candidates--Diptanu Sarkar (Dhaleswar, Agartala), Trishna Sarkar (Udaipur, Gomati), and Taniya Das (Konaban)--have already started their careers in Japan with a monthly salary exceeding INR 1 lakh. Additionally, six more candidates are set to join them in July 2025.

Among the upcoming departures, Priyanka Deb will be heading to Japan in April 2025, while Priyanka Mahajan, Sajjadur Rahaman, Jannat Begum, Parsomi Betu, and Suparna Sarkar will be leaving in July 2025. They will also receive salaries exceeding INR 1 lakh per month, the statement added.

Priyanka Deb, a job holder said, "I completed my nursing course. After attending multiple counseling sessions, I moved to Delhi to pursue a Japanese language course. After completing the course, I returned home on January 31st. I also received an offer letter for a job in a city in Japan."

The North Eastern Council has provided financial support for this initiative, covering the cost of training, travel, and other necessary expenses. The Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, has played a key role in ensuring that aspiring nurses from the state can access global employment opportunities without financial burden.

This initiative has set a new benchmark for international job placements in Tripura, providing youth with global career prospects and financial stability. The success of these nursing candidates highlights Tripura's growing role in the global workforce and paves the way for future employment opportunities abroad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)