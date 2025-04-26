Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a significant achievement, Tripura's premier government-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital has completed more than 3,000 surgeries over the past 100 days.

With the assistance of the state government, the hospital is staffed with a team of highly skilled super-speciality doctors across all departments.

During a recent review meeting, hospital authorities discussed the wide range of surgeries being conducted, the departments involved, the challenges encountered, and strategic measures being adopted to overcome them.

Currently, around 250 to 300 patients are awaiting surgery. With 56 surgeons actively available, surgery dates have already been assigned within the next two months, ensuring that pending cases are addressed in a timely manner. Hospital officials emphasised that surgical work is being carried out regularly and systematically.

Speaking to the media, Kiran Gitte, Health Secretary, Govt of Tripura, said, "The state government has provided super-speciality doctors at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. Over the past 100 days, surgeries have been performed regularly, and many more are scheduled for the coming days".

"Today, we discussed the types of surgeries conducted here, the departments involved, the challenges faced, and how we can address these challenges. In the last 100 days, we have completed more than 3,000 surgeries. Currently, approximately 250 to 300 patients are awaiting their surgeries," he said.

Adding further, he said, "We have 56 surgeons available, and they have provided surgery dates for these patients within the next two months. Regular work is being carried out regarding these surgeries. Our hospital is equipped with super-speciality doctors across all departments. No matter what kind of medical problem arises, a complete solution is available at this hospital."

The hospital boasts a full-fledged super-speciality setup capable of handling a diverse range of complex medical issues.

Authorities assured that regardless of the nature of the health problem, comprehensive treatment facilities are available at GB Pant Hospital, making it a trusted healthcare destination for the people of Tripura. (ANI)

