Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Tripura Police, in collaboration with the District Intelligence Branch, on Sunday destroyed around 5,000 cannabis plants worth approximately Rs 15 lakh along the Tripura-Assam border in North Tripura district.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from the District Intelligence Branch (DIB) and Churaibari Police Station carried out an early morning raid in the deep hilly areas of Katuachhara under Ward No. 2 of Balichhara ADC Village. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the illicit cannabis plantation.

According to police officials, the destroyed plants were part of a long-running illegal cultivation network that had been operating in the area for years without major enforcement action. No arrests have been made so far, but police have launched a detailed probe to identify those behind the cultivation and trade.

According to police sources, a local group had been secretly cultivating and trading cannabis in that area for quite some time. However, no major crackdown or raid had been conducted there until now.

Speaking to ANI, Jayanta Karmakar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dharmanagar, said, "Today's operation was carried out based on secret information. Around 5,000 cannabis plants were destroyed. Such operations will continue in the coming days."

Karmakar further said that the police are investigating whether the land used for cultivation falls within forest reserve territory or is privately owned. He noted that findings from the investigation will help track the key individuals involved in the illegal trade.

Authorities from the District Intelligence Branch and Churaibari Police confirmed that more such intensive operations are planned in the coming weeks to eradicate the cultivation and sale of cannabis in the region. (ANI)

