Agartala, Oct 15 (PTI) At least 172 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,031 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 316 with one more person succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 170 of the 316 COVID-19 deaths, the official said

Tripura currently has 3,321 active coronavirus cases, while 25,371 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 353 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID-19 patients on Wednesday as they have recovered from the disease.

As many as 4,24,150 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

