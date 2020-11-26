Agartala, Nov 26 (PTI) Fifty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 32,578, a health department official said. The COVID-19 fatalities of the northeastern state remained at 367, with no person succumbing to the infection since Wednesday, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 185 coronavirus fatalities so far, the official said.

Eighty-five patients were released from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID 19 in the state, on Wednesday.

Tripura now has 770 active coronavirus cases, while 31,418 people have been cured of the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has conducted 5,19,865 COVID-19 tests so far, including 2,03,369 RT-PCR and 3,16,496 rapid antigen tests, the official added.

