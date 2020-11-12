Agartala, Nov 12 (PTI) At least 59 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,765, a health department official said.

Tripura currently has 1,201 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,185 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 356 as no fresh fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

As many as 4,87,392 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,92,967 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,94,425 by RTPCR method.

