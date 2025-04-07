Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state will move forward through the peaceful coexistence of people from both tribal and non tribal communities.

"People have faith in the current government. One of the goals of this government is to ensure the overall welfare of every section," Saha told ANI.

CM Saha said this after attending the Ram Navami Utsav at Sri Saibaba Temple, Baisnab Tilla, near Amtali Police Station in Agartala today.

CM Saha said, "We will all stand together. The state will progress through the peaceful coexistence of people from both castes and tribes. If there is any problem, we will resolve it through dialogue. Many issues are settled at the round table. We have demonstrated this not just in words but also through actions. If a problem arises, we try to resolve it swiftly. People trust us, and based on that trust, we work to address any issue. We work for the welfare of the people across all matters."

The Chief Minister also remarked that the people of Tripura are deeply religious.

"Especially mothers and sisters have unwavering faith in religion. And because they have faith in religion, we are believers. Those who do not believe in religion are atheists. When we visit religious places, we experience a different kind of feeling. Our government's goal is to bring smiles to people's faces," he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Saha emphasized the government's commitment to honouring the contributions of individuals who have elevated the state's reputation through their exceptional work. He underscored the importance of ensuring that their legacies are not forgotten.

"The pioneer of modern sculpture in the state is Bipul Kanti Saha. He is one of the talented children in this state. Due to his tireless hard work and dedication, the art of sculpture here has been appreciated across the world. Such personalities can never be forgotten. They will inspire the next generation to move forward," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 3-day-long Bipul Kanti Saha State Art & Craft Festival at Government Art and Craft College, Lichubagan, which was organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs. 3 crore has been allocated in the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 for musical instrument workshops for tribals across the state. (ANI)

