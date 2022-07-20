Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): BJP Telangana spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday reacted on the allegations made by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders about the Central Government not being concerned about the recent floods in Badrachalam.

He alleged that the TRS government is running short of money and asked how will it fulfil the assurance of providing Rs 1000 crore for flood-prone Bhadrachalam.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Over 500 Workers of NSUI, Student Wing of Congress, Likely To Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced Rs 1000 crore package to find a solution to the problem of floods in Badrachalam.

"Two days back, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went to flood-affected areas and announced Rs 1000 crore grant for the permanent solution for the flood victims in Badrachalam. What we wonder is the state government does not have money to give salaries to employees and they are paying it on instalment basis. From where this Rs 1,000 crore is going to come?" Subhash asked.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Specially-Abled Youth Thrashed, Burnt With Hot Iron at School in Dhanbad.

"This clearly shows that KCR is cheating people again by giving false promises. By this, he can survive till the next elections but the people have recognised the false promises of KCR and they are not going to trust anyone," he added.

He said the BJP-led government has always come to the assistance of the people of Telangana.

"TRS MLA, MP, and Minsters are accusing the central government that it is not helping Telangana flood victims in Badrachalam. Whenever there is a problem in the state the BJP always helped the people who are affected, always BJP is in the front to help," he said.

"We have seen many TRS leaders holding press conference in Hyderabad whereas BJP leaders and karyakartas are on the ground helping people. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and BJP state incharge Tarun Chug met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the flood situation in Telangana. Responding to this, Union Home Minister directed the officials concerned to send a high-powered committee to Telangana and submit a detailed report about the damage to the central government," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)