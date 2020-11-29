Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, saying it would fall after the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election (GHMC) and the police would take see to the situation.

"After the GHMC elections, the TRS government in Telangana will fall and police officials will see the situation here for sure. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to his farmhouse after the BJP wins these elections," Sanjay said while addressing the public at a rally in Bholakpur.

The GHMC elections are set to take place on December 1, and the city is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will campaign for the GHMC elections which is scheduled to be held on December 1. The counting of votes will take place on December 4.

National president JP Nadda also held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and slammed the opposition parties for terming the upcoming election a "gully ka chunav" (street elections). (ANI)

