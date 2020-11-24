Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Hours after the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) released its manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the ruling party's "useless" manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous promises.

"The TRS released its manifesto on Monday. It is same as its 2016 manifesto. We expected that they would mention the work they have done since 2016 and then would talk about the work to be done in the upcoming years. But since they have not done any work, they just copied the same manifesto from 2016. This manifesto does not help anyone and is useless," Reddy said while addressing a press conference here.

The civic body elections will be held on December 1 for 150 divisions and counting of votes will be on December 4, ahead of which the Telangana Rastra Samithi manifesto was released at Telangana Bhavan by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Monday.

Attacking the TRS, Union minister said since 2014, when the party came to power, they have been repeating the same promises over and over like a gramophone record. "The promises they made in the last elections were not fulfilled and so they have repeated them this time. They promised us a world-class city. But instead of turning Hyderabad into a world-class city, KCR turned it into a sorrowful city. People have suffered a lot due to the recent floods; 40 even lost their lives, while many became homeless."

"They promised to provide free power, solve the drinking water problems, the flood problem in the city, and repair the drainage system back in 2016 and have repeated the same," he added.

The Secunderabad MP also questioned the TRS's claims of bringing metro rail to Hyderabad.

"What work did the TRS party do to contribute to the metro rail project? It hasn't reached the old city because of the TRS and AIMIM. Phase 2 of MMTS (Multi-modal Transport System, a suburban rail system in Hyderabad) has been put on hold just because the state government hasn't paid money for its development."

The BJP leader also questioned the TRS government's claim of spending "Rs 67,000 crore" for the development of Hyderabad. "Where is the development? All the development that we currently see in Hyderabad is not done by the TRS party, but by the previous governments. Now they talk about the distribution of new ration cards. What took them six-and-a-half years to do so," he asked, claiming that the TRS has turned Telangana into a debt-ridden state.

"KCR cheated the people and that is why people are hoping for a change. Rao must have understood this from the recent Dubbak bypoll results (which declared the BJP victorious)," he added.

Reddy claimed that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very well aware of how to run this county, especially in tough times.

"Rao said that he would form an anti-BJP conclave. The BJP is not afraid of any such conclave," Reddy said.

Earlier on Monday, while releasing the manifesto, Rao claimed the 12.6 per cent growth rate in Telangana to be the highest in the country and termed the "party which is ruling" India an "utter flop". "We have to give direction to the nation," Rao said. (ANI)

