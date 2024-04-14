Jamshedpur, Apr 14 (PTI) A truck driver was fatally shot by unidentified men on NH-33 within Ulidih police station limits, an official said.

The victim, identified as Sunny Yadav, 35, was a resident of the steel city under Sidgora police station limits, police said.

He was preparing to depart for Hata after loading goods. However, his truck developed a snag near Vasundhara Estate on NH 33, SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

"While Yadav was repairing his vehicle, two motorcycle-borne men approached and shot him dead," the SP said.

"We are investigating the incident from all possible angles. Additionally, we are looking into whether the driver had any prior rivalries or criminal history," he added.

Police are currently scrutinising all available CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Six empty cartridges were recovered from the scene, Lunayat added.

