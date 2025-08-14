Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A truck plunged into a gorge near the village Juni on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district on Thursday, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla said.

There were two people in the truck at the time of the accident, DDMA said, adding, "Both are safe. No loss of life has been reported"

The vehicle is owned by Surender Kumar, a resident of Bangala Colony, Shimla, it added.

More details are being awaited (ANI)

