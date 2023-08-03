Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has said that the truth of literature is always above the truth of history and it is evident in the writings of poet Ravindranath Tagore and Maharishi Narada.

She made the remark while addressing the inaugural program of ‘Utkarsh and Unmesh’ festival at Ravindra Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday. It is a three-day festival being organised by Sangeet Natak Academy and Sahitya Academy, under the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, MP government in the city.

“The truth of literature is always above the truth of history. This is evident in the writings of poet Ravindranath Tagore and Maharishi Narada. Literature is the mirror of humanity, it protects it and also takes it forward. Literature and art protect sensitivity, compassion and humanity. This event dedicated to literature and art is meaningful and commendable,” She said.

The world is passing through serious challenges today. Literature and art have an important contribution in developing co-ordination and mutual understanding among different cultures. Literature empowers the global community. Everyone is familiar with the timeless superiority of literature. The immortal works of William Shakespeare are proof of this even today, the President said.

She added, “Literature connects as well as unites together. Literature and art created by rising above me and mine are meaningful. The languages and dialects of 140 crore countrymen are mine. Translation of works in different languages will further enrich Indian literature. The effort of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to include Santhali language in the 8th Schedule was highly commendable.”

President Murmu also explained the meanings of Utkarsh and Unmesh on the occasion.

The meaning of Unmesh is opening of eyes and blossoming of flowers. It is the light and awakening of wisdom. In the 19th century, the currents of new awakening continued till the first half of the 20th century. During the freedom struggle, the ideals of independence and renaissance were well expressed by the litterateurs. The literature of that time is an immortal expression of the spirit of patriotism. The literature of that time gave divinity to the motherland, the President said, adding that every stone of India became Shaligram. The creations of great litterateurs like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Subramaniam had a deep impact on the public mind.

"Utkarsh" is a celebration of progress of tribal society. The day India's tribal society will be advanced, that day India will be established as a developed nation in the world, President Murmu added. (ANI)

