Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) A Turkish Airlines plane flying from Istanbul to Singapore made an emergency landing in the Kolkata airport on Thursday after a 69-year-old passenger fell seriously ill mid-air, an official said here.

The elderly passenger suffered from bouts of convulsions and was bleeding from the nose and mouth, the official said.

Seeing his condition, the pilot of the Turkish Airlines flight TK-054 decided to make an emergency landing at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

After getting approval from Air Traffic Control, the flight landed at 11.45 AM.

The sick passenger was initially treated at the airport and he was taken to a hospital later, the official said.

The plane with all other passengers resumed its journey at 2.52 pm, he said.

