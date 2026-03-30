Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Balasubramaniam from Kovilpatti constituency on Monday highlighted key local issues, including drinking water shortages and inadequate infrastructure.

He highlighted that despite 50 years of rule by two major parties, the drinking water problem in the constituency remains unresolved.

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Speaking to the reporters outside Thoothukudi Airport, Balasubramanian said, "We have been working for the past 15 years in Vijay Makkal Iyakkam led by TVK leader Vijay. We have entered public life with the sole aim of serving the people. Although two major parties have ruled the Kovilpatti constituency for the past 50 years, the drinking water problem still remains unresolved."

Balasubramanian added that around 80 public demands, including better road facilities and basic amenities, will be addressed at the earliest.

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"Further, we have received around 80 demands from the public, including road facilities and other basic amenities. Steps will be taken to address these issues at the earliest," he said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

A day earlier, Vijay unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Vijay stressed his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He said anti-drug protection zones" will be established in all schools and colleges across the state. "Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays.

Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

Outlining his broader vision, he said, "Our long-term goal is to transform youth from job seekers into job creators." He promised the "Local Employment for Local People" scheme, stating that steps will be taken to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in Tamil Nadu are given to Tamils.

Further, Vijay unveiled the "Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme", aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creators. Under this initiative, efforts will be made to develop 1.5 lakh creators into entrepreneurs, along with the establishment of 500 creative schools across the state. (ANI)

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