New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Social media platform Twitter has started rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies while the rest of the verified accounts will get a blue tick mark.

With the rollout, Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of the Government of India's handle with a grey tick and also of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. The prime minister's Twitter account has 85.1 million followers.

The company on December 12 announced that it will be "replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. It had said that it would add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter has started charging USD 8 per month on the web and USD 11 per month for those who sign up on iOS for Twitter Blue which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe.

"Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon," the company had said.

The Twitter Blue service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

