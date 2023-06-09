Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Two accused, on the run after committing a loot, were arrested after a brief encounter in the Karhal area here, police said.

The looted cash, mobile and other things were also recovered on Thursday night from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Philippines: Thousands Evacuated Around Mayon Volcano.

During the encounter, two of the assailants got injured while two of their accomplices managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness, said Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar.

"On Thursday four of the bike-borne assailants conducted a loot with a bike-ridden couple identified as Jitendra and Priyanka and took away their cash and mobile," the SP said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut Get Death Threats: Shockwaves in Maharashtra Political Circles As Top MVA Leaders Receive Death Threats.

"Earlier also the accused conducted loot in neighbouring Etah district, whose CCTV footage was shared with Mainpuri police. Following all the incidents, the district police got alerted and initiated a search operation against the assailants. But unaware of the action, the bike-borne assailants reached the Karhal area of the district and started planning another incident," he said further.

"As they were heading to attempt some criminal activity they were intercepted by the police near Bujia canal bridge under Karhal police station area, seeing police the assailants tried to run and opened fire, police retaliated and two of the accused received bullets in their legs that led to their arrest," said the SP further.

The two arrested accused were identified as Vivek Bansal alias Vicky, a resident of Sarai Rohilla Shastri Nagar, Delhi and Rahul, a resident of Badnamipura police station area, Jhansi, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)