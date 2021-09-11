Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday granted bail to two persons accused in the high-profile "Kashmirfight" blog case.

In total five people had been arrested in the case in July in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police have said that "kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by "a white-collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers and political functionaries".

Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Javaid Khalid were granted bail by the Court of Special Additional and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA, Srinagar, Manjeet Singh Manhas on Saturday.

After hearing the prosecution and defence counsel advocate Aamir Masoodi, the court said that the grounds invoked by the accused in their bail application makes them entitled to the bail.

The court, however, imposed some conditions.

It has directed the in-charge of the Central Jail in Srinagar to release Rehmani and Khalid.

Police on July 17, following the arrests, had said the culprits behind the "terror and intimidation machinery", which led to the killings of prominent journalist, advocate and businessman in Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested by carrying out raids in multiple locations in the union territory.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had said the police discovered the culprits secretly working behind the blog site kashmirfight.wordpress.com.

The IGP had said five persons were arrested -- Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanat Nagar, Sofi Mohammad Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch.

"They were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan," he had said.

