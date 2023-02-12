Meerut (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly smuggling animal parts, and carcasses of two badgers and a jackal were seized from them, forest officials said on Sunday.

An injured wild rabbit was also found in their possession, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Meerut, Rajesh Kumar said a joint team of the department and police raided near a brick kiln on the Karnawal-Narangpur road in Karnawal village on Saturday based on inputs received.

During the raid, an injured wild rabbit and carcasses of two badgers and a jackal were found in the house of Sher Singh and Bhure, residents of Kairana in Shamli district.

According to the DFO, after handing over the duo to the police in Sarurpur, an FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged.

