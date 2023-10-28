Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments by damaging glass windows of a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said on Saturday.

The arrest followed a written complaint lodged by the mosque's imam Abdul Latief at Lakhanpur police station, a police spokesman said.

He said Latief lodged the complaint on Friday that some unknown people entered the mosque and broke its glass windows and threw a battery and inverter in the courtyard.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of Kathua SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, the spokesman further said.

He said the team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Subash Chander successfully arrested both the persons involved in the incident with the help of technical surveillance.

Further investigation is underway, the spokesman said, assuring that strict action will be taken against miscreants who try to disturb communal harmony and peace in the district.

