New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man in south Delhi's Freedom Fighter Enclave in the Neb Sarai area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused persons were identified as Ravi Kumar and Dharmender who were booked under sections 302/394/397/380/449/457 of the IPC.

Also Read | UP IPS Officer Transfer News Update: 15 IPS Officers in Uttar Pradesh Transferred by Yogi Adityanath Government.

Describing the incident, the police said that upon reaching the spot of crime, the floor was drenched in a pool of blood while the 75-year-old, identified as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, had a head injury. The police registered the case and constituted a team to nab the culprits.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage was analyzed to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused persons. It was revealed that some persons were engaged in whitewashing the house only one week ago.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Mother-Son Duo Try To Dupe LIC, Submit Fake Death Certificate To Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance; Booked.

"Hence, the photos of both persons were collected/developed from one of the CCTV footage and accordingly the local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected," the police said.

The suspects were zeroed down through surveillance and technical analysis and a raid was conducted in which both the accused were arrested.

"Upon their instance, 1 silver kada (deceased), 1 small silver khadau, Coins, 2 hammers/cutters (weapon of offense) were recovered. Both have been arrested," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)