Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two persons in connection with the complaint of torture and sexual exploitation of children at Gaudiya Math in Muzaffarnagar.

A team from child helpline had rescued 10 children, hailing from the north-eastern states, from the Gaudiya Math on July 7.

Speaking about the case, Rakhi Devi, a member of the child helpline said, "We had received information that children were being kept captive in the Gaudiya Math Ashram. We went to the Ashram and talked to children. They said they were being physically tortured there and made to do all the chores. The children are from Tripura and Mizoram. We will produce the children before the CWC and the administration now and the necessary action will follow."

Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar (Rural), Nepal Singh said that apart from the owner of the Gaudiya Math, another person has been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the child helpline.

"A complaint was received at Bhopa police station over children from the north-east being tortured at the Gaudiya Math. The complaint also mentions sexual exploitation of the children at the math. Two people have been named and both have been arrested," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

