Bengaluru, April 1: Karnataka police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in a harassment case in which two women were allegedly chased and harassed by a group of five men on two-wheelers in Bengaluru on Sunday, officials said on Monday. Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Tejas and Jagannath. Another accused identified as Kannan is still at large.

"A hunt to nab three other accused in the case is on," they said. A video of the incident was also shared on social media platforms, in which the scooter-borne men could be seen following the car, banging on the window. One of them even tried to open its doors. Bengaluru Road Rage Video: Terrified Woman Records Three Scooter-Borne Men Chasing Her Car, Trying to Open Its Door; DCP Reacts to Viral Clip.

Bengaluru Road Rage Video

In #Bengaluru's #Koramangala, 3 men on bikes engaged in a sudden fight with a woman in a car in a shocking #RoadRage incident in Bengaluru's IT hub. The frightened women were heard crying amid a scary chasing scene. pic.twitter.com/mpeMekZENX — Hyderabad Netizens News (@HYDNetizensNews) April 1, 2024

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of March 31 when two women working for a private company were travelling in a car on the Koramangala-Madiwala road. They turned their car's indicators on but took a turn in the other direction. This led to an altercation with 4-5 men on two-wheelers. What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated when one of the suspects attempted to open the car doors, they said. Bengaluru Road Rage: Allegedly Triggered by ‘Number Plate’ of Car, Man Hurls Abuses at Driver, Smashes Windshield Amid Heavy Traffic; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Officials said that the women were frightened as the accused chased and threatened them. "One of the women dialled 112 and informed the police about their vehicle's location. Upon the police's arrival, the suspects fled from the spot," said CK Baba, DCP of South East Bengaluru. "Two of the suspects have been arrested, and a hunt to nab other accused in the case is on," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)