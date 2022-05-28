Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Two people were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crore in Bhubaneswar, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police conducted a raid in Baramunda area and seized 1.2 kg of brown sugar and arrested the two inter-state drug peddlers, they said.

The accused, one of whom is a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, were using police uniform, they added.

Besides Rs 17,000 in cash, several incriminating documents were seized from them, DSP of STF Sachdananda Rath said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

