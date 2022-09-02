Etawah(UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two brothers were swept away in a river in this district on Friday while attempting to rescue their younger sibling from drowning, officials said.

The district administration has launched a search operation to trace them.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area Malkhan Singh said three brothers of Kudaul village went to take a bath in the Chambal river. The youngest of them started to drown in the river.

"The elder brothers -- Sonu Chauhan (28) and Ravi Chauhan (29) -- tried to rescue their sibling. The duo managed to rescue him but they were forced towards the deeper end of the river and were swept away by strong water current," the SDM said.

A team of divers has been deployed to trace the brothers, Singh said.

