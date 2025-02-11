Mathura [Uttar Pradesh], February 11 (ANI): An accident took place between two buses on Tuesday on the Yamuna Expressway near Raya Cut in Mathura, police said.

Two buses collided at 110 milestone, leading to the death of two people and injuries to more than 24 passengers. The accident occurred in the Raya police station area.

Also Read | Bahraich Elephant Attacks: Elderly Farmer Guarding His Field Allegedly Trampled by Elephant, 2nd Incident of Attack Within 2 Days.

According to police, one bus was from Aligarh and the other was from Badaun. The passengers were returning from the Mahakumbh.

Due to the collision, many people suffered serious injuries.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Cites Development Projects Undertaken by Modi-Govt to Trash TMC's Claims of Centre Ignoring West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Shailesh Pandey, DIG, Mathura said, "Two people died in the accident, and thirteen people are said to be injured."

As soon as the accident was reported, police and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to different hospitals, including the district hospital, for treatment. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) also reached the district hospital to ensure proper medical care for the victims.

"Under the direction of the District Magistrate, the CMO and his team are engaged in the treatment," DIG says.

The process of identifying the victims and informing their families is underway. Officials are also investigating the cause of the accident.

According to police, "One of the deceased is identified as a resident of Delhi."

The administration is collecting more details about the accident. Authorities have advised travellers to drive carefully on highways to avoid such tragic incidents.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the district hospital mortuary. Officials are also investigating the cause of the accident. Further information is awaited.

Recently, five people died after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 130-foot deep gorge near Saputara in Dang district of Gujarat, state police said.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers, and all the injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)