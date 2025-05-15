New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Investors' wealth surged Rs 9 lakh crore in two days of market rally, with the BSE benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 1.50 per cent on Thursday alone.

Rallying for the second straight day on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,200.18 points, or 1.48 per cent, to settle at a seven-month high of 82,530.74. The index rallied 1,387.58 points, or 1.70 per cent, to hit the day's high of 82,718.14 in the second half of the trading session.

In two days, the benchmark has surged 1,382.52 points, or 1.70 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 9,08,725.11 crore to Rs 4,40,19,512.13 crore (USD 5.14 trillion) in two days.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that India has offered to drop all tariffs on American goods.

"The market staged a robust rebound, closing with substantial gains, driven by a decline in domestic inflation and positive signals from the US regarding a potential trade agreement with India," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer, climbing 4.16 per cent. HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Eternal, Maruti, Reliance Industries, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the only laggard.

"Benchmark indices posted sharp gains on Thursday, hitting seven-month highs, following positive remarks by US President Donald Trump on a potential trade deal with India," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Broader markets also ended higher with the BSE smallcap gauge climbing 0.94 per cent and midcap index rallying 0.67 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended higher, with realty surging 1.87 per cent, auto (1.86 per cent), services (1.85 per cent), industrials (1.62 per cent), metal (1.60 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.57 per cent) and commodities (1.51 per cent).

As many as 2,639 stocks advanced while 1,325 declined and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.

