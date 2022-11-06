Prayagraj (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into a stationary truck near the Gangapar Handia Kotwali here Sunday evening, killing two people and injuring two more, police said.

Local SHO Dharmendra Dubey said the car was coming from Bilaspur. The truck driver had parked his vehicle by the roadside near a dhaba when the car crashed into it, he said.

The SHO said two occupants of the car died on the spot, and two more were admitted to the Swarooprani Hospital with injuries.

Dubey said the deceased were identified as Shyam Dixit (46) and Sonu Gupta (35).

