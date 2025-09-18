New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday suspended two police officials in connection with the PCR van accident, which resulted in the death of a man in Thana Mandir Marg.

According to the Delhi Police, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable have been suspended. An FIR will also be filed regarding this matter. A medical examination of both police personnel will subsequently be conducted.

Also Read | Anil Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide on Badrinath Highway After Heavy Debris Falls in Front of His Convoy in Uttarakhand; Video Shows Garhwal BJP MP Running for Cover.

The accident occured when the Delhi Police PCR van struck a man on Thana Mandir Marg. According to police officials, the driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, which caused the vehicle to climb the roadside ramp and run over the individual, resulting in the man's death.

Hukma Ram, Additional DCP of New Delhi, stated that the police will take legal action and compensation will be provided accordingly.

Also Read | Did Bansuri Swaraj Show Disrespect by Walking Off During the National Anthem? Incomplete Video Shared To Spread False Narrative About BJP MP, Here's the Truth.

"An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased, and compensation will be provided, we will check CCTVs. Further investigation is underway..." Ram told reporters.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the absconding driver in the Pandav Nagar road accident, where a scooter rider was killed after colliding with a Honda City car. According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call regarding a road accident at the Police Station, Pandav Nagar, at 12:00 am.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, PSI Aashish Tushir, along with Ct. Dinesh reached NH-24 Manglam Cut Flyover, where a Honda City car and a Scooty were found in an accidental condition. Later, the police learnt that the injured scooter rider had been shifted to LBS Hospital.

Upon further enquiry at the hospital, PSI Aashish Tushir learnt that the complainant Amit Kumar, an auto driver and resident of Pandav Nagar, with the help of 2-3 bystanders, brought the victim to the hospital. Further, the police learnt that when Kumar was driving his auto towards Ghazipur, he saw a man fall from the flyover near Manglam Cut onto the NH-24 service road.

However, the victim was declared dead on arrival by the LBS Hospital's attending doctor. As per the police, the victim was allegedly hit by an unknown heavy vehicle on the flyover, which caused him to fall from the bridge.

Subsequently, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a 49-year-old resident of Sector 11, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Currently, an investigation is ongoing on this matter, and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated over this road accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)