Etah, June 26: Two people died and another was taken ill after allegedly consuming liquor at Vishnipur village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday and the dead have been identified as Jaipal (51) and Mahesh (50) while the person who was taken ill admitted to a private hospital for treatment, police said.

SSP Uday Shankar said it came to light that they had mixed some tablets in the liquor to make it more intoxicating. Probe is on to find from where they bought the liquor, he said. Bijnor Shocker: Man, Brother Made to Wear Shoe Garland, Paraded by Girl's Family; 3 Arrested.

Police said family members of Mahesh cremated him without informing police.

The other body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to find out the exact cause of the death, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)