Jamshedpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and 16 others injured on Friday as their pick-up van overturned after a tyre of the vehicle deflated in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district , police said.

The accident occurred on Patamda-Tata road under the Patamda Police Station limits, when around 30 labourers, all from Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal, were on their way to Jamshedpur to catch a train for Visakhapatnam, police said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle following the deflation of the tyre, Patamda Police Station officer-in-charge Ashok Ram said.

Of the sixteen injured people, six were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one was stated to be critical, he said.

The driver fled the spot following the accident, the officer added.

