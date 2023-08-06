Hisar, Aug 6 (PTI) Two persons died allegedly of asphyxiation while cleaning an old well in Sisai Bolan village of Hisar district on Sunday, police said.

A third person, Anil, was rescued from the well, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: Senior NCP Leader Jayant Patil Denies 'Secret' Meeting With Amit Shah in Pune, Says He Is With Sharad Pawar (Watch Video).

According to the police, Jaiveer (43) first went down the well on the premises of a temple to clean it. After some time, as he complained of difficulty in breathing, Sunil (32) got in the well to save him, they said.

Later, Anil also entered the well with the help of a rope.

Also Read | Zomato Executive Ate Customer's Food? Food Delivery Agent Seen Eating Food at Traffic Signal in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Soon after the incident, police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the three out of the well. But by that time, Jaiveer and Sunil had died, a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are investigating if the two could have inhaled any toxic gas in the well which might have caused their death.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)