Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were nabbed from Maharashtra's Dhule district days after 23 kg ganja was seized from Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Guru Nanak Nagar; Accused Arrested.

The duo was brought to Dindoshi in Mumbai for interrogation, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Hijab Row: Should Be Resolved With Discussion, Cannot Go to Court for Everything and Make Political Issue Out of It.

Earlier this week, officials of the Dindoshi police station had arrested three persons with 23 kg cannabis, he said, adding that the names of the duo were revealed during the interrogation of the trio.

He said the two peddlers are working for a syndicate involved in the distribution and transportation of drugs.

He said a few more persons are likely to be arrested by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)