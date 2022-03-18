Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Two back-to-back earthquakes were recorded in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the Met Department said on Friday.

The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.

Also Read | Worm Moon: Skygazers in Northern Hemisphere To Witness Last Full Moon of Winter 2022 Today.

There was no report of any loss due to the earthquake.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)