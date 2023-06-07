Firozabad (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two farmers were electrocuted when a high-tension wire broke and fell in the field in which they were working here on Wednesday, police said.

One farmer sustained serious burn injuries in the incident that occurred in Nasirpur village, they said.

Also Read | OPSC Recruitment 2023: Fresh Vacancies Announced Under Planning and Convergence Department, Apply Online at opsc.gov.in.

Circle Officer, Sirsaganj, Praveen Tiwari said Rajkishore (40) and Raj Bahadur (60) were working in a field when a high-tension wire broke and fell there. Both of them died on the spot.

Another farmer who was working in the field sustained serious burn injuries in the incident. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

Also Read | Hijab Row in Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Ganga Jamuna School Authorities After Video of Hindu Girls Seen in Burqa Goes Viral.

Later, angry farmers staged a protest on a road with the bodies of Rajkishore and Bahadur, demanding compensation for their families.

CO Tiwari and other officials pacified the protesters and assured them that the compensation will be provided soon.

Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)