Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two farmers, Gajula Eramma (60) and Saidamma (45), tragically lost their lives after being struck by a thunderstorm while working in their fields in the limits of Padara police station, Nagarkurnool, Telangana.

The police reported that the incident took place when the two farmers were working in their fields.

